Peterborough parkway improvement scheme set to begin in January

Roadworks

The £8,166,819 funding for the scheme on the A1260 Nene Parkway Junction 15 was recommended for release by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority last month and has now been given the final approval by the Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Commercial Strategy and Investments, Peter Hiller.

The decision is eligible to be called in by fellow councillors before Wednesday (December 15) but if not work, is set to begin as early as January and last until January 2023; carried out my Milestone Infrastructure Limited.

The full list of works proposed is as follows:

- Creation of a third lane (northbound) between Junction 33 and Junction 15 of the A1260 Nene Parkway, with a speed reduction to 60MPH implemented

- Creation of a three-lane circulatory on Junction 15 between the A1260 Nene Parkway approach and the Bretton Way exit

- Extension of the flare on the Thorpe Wood to Junction 15 by approximately 30 metres

- Replacement of the pedestrian footbridge over the A1260 Nene Parkway to facilitate the creation of a third northbound lane and bring the footbridge to LTN 1/20 standard

- Environmental and biodiversity enhancements in the north-eastern corner of Junction 15 between Bretton Way and A47 eastbound on-slip

- Wildflower Planting Trial centred on the grass verges either side of the A47 eastbound off-slip

- Areas of mass bulb planting located on the lower ledge of the Junction 15 circulatory as well as the grass verge between the A1260 Nene Parkway and Thorpe Wood

- Tree planting at several locations across the study area as compensation for tree loss at the footbridge and helping to achieve biodiversity net gain

- The exposing of the geological profile of the A1260 Nene Parkway embankments near Thorpe Road Bridge and subsequent interpretation board, including 30-50m on the eastern embankment and approximately 50m on the western embankment.