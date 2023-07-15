Peterborough MP Paul Bristow says 'minibus is not good enough' in plea to save number 36 service

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said a plan to replace the number 36 bus service between Eye and Thorney with a minibus ‘is not good enough’ – and has called for more to be done to save the route.

The service is under threat after operator Stagecoach said it was ‘unsustainable’ to keep it running, due to a lack of use.

On Friday, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Nik Johnson revealed plans for a minibus to temporarily cover the route when the service ends at the end of the month.

However, following the announcement, Mr Bristow called for more to be done. He had previously raised the matter in parliament this week.

He said: “A mini-bus is not good enough. We need to save the 36 bus!

“The Mayor’s response is misleading. He has known about this since May and kept us in the dark. He also did nothing within the 28 days period he had to challenge Stagecoach.

“He now wants a new tax to pay for buses which is an insult to Eye and Thorney as their service is taken away. Why should we pay for new electric buses in Cambridge while ours are cancelled?

“It’s not too late. The Mayor should put his hand in his pocket, use the millions he gets from Central government and save the 36 bus.”

However, Andrew Pakes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough said: “This is welcome news that the Mayor is stepping in to preserve services between Thorney and Eye following Stagecoach’s appalling decision to pull the rug on the 36 bus.

“The 36 is a lifeline for residents who need to travel to Eye for doctor’s appointments or other services given continuing pressures on the NHS.

“Stagecoach’s decision to axe 36 bus route highlights fact private bus operators set routes and fares with no say from the public.

“We need a new deal for buses. We cannot simply go on with private bus operators dumping services they don’t like and expecting taxpayers to pick up the bill.