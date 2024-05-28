Peterborough motorists warned of roadworks on Fletton Parkway, Nene Parkway and A16
Motorists are being warned of roadworks in Peterborough this week.
The Fletton Parkway junction 3 (Hampton) westbound off slip and Nene Parkway junction 32 (Morley Way) southbound will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday, May 29 until 6am on Thursday, May 30 for work to take place on road markings.
Meanwhile the A16 between B1443 and Crowland roundabouts will be closed from 8pm on Wednesday, May 29 until 6am on Thursday, May 30 and 8am until 5pm on Sunday, June 2.
The A16 will also be closed between 8pm and 6am on Saturday, June 1.
The A16 closures will be in place to allow carriageway surface improvements, line painting and sign erection.
There will also be a closure on the A15 between the Glinton and Helpston roundabouts between 8pm and 6am on Saturday, June 1, for carriageway surface improvements.