Peterborough motorists warned about Fletton Parkway closure taking place this week
Closure will be in place on Thursday night
Motorists are being warned about the closure of a Peterborough parkway which will be taking place this week.
Peterborough City Council said that the northbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway will be closed between junction 3a (the Ikea roundabout) and junction 5 (Boongate) on Thursday night between 8pm and 6am.
The closure is needed to make ‘carriageway improvements.’
A diversion will be signposted