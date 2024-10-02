Peterborough motorists warned about Fletton Parkway closure taking place this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Closure will be in place on Thursday night

Motorists are being warned about the closure of a Peterborough parkway which will be taking place this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council said that the northbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway will be closed between junction 3a (the Ikea roundabout) and junction 5 (Boongate) on Thursday night between 8pm and 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is needed to make ‘carriageway improvements.’

A diversion will be signposted