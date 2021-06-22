Peterborough motorists reminded road closures to be put in place from tomorrow due to road works

Peterborough motorists are being reminded there will be road closures put in place from tomorrow as road works start.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 2:30 pm
Roadworks will start tomorrow

Bishop’s Road will be closed from the Rivergate/Bourges Boulevard roundabout to Vineyard Road (Easterly direction only) from 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23) to 7am on Friday, June 25.

Signed diversion routes will be in place.

Bishop’s Road car park will remain open. Car Haven car park access will be from St Peters Road.

The works will allow UK Power Networks to carry out urgent electrical repairs due to be the loss of power to the pedestrian crossing and streetlights on Bishops Road.