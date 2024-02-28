Peterborough drivers warned about series of road closures around Serpentine Green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Hampton will face more disruption during a series of road closures around Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

A series of overnight closures will take place on The Serpentine, in both directions, to allow for road resurfacing, running from March 4 until March 13.

The road will be shut between the Fletton Parkway and the shopping centre between 8pm and 6.30am.

The road closures are in place around the shopping centre

Access will be maintained to Hargate Way via The Serpentine apart from 6-8 March. Diversions will be signed on site.