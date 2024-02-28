News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough drivers warned about series of road closures around Serpentine Green

There will be no access to Hargate Way during part of the closure scheme
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Drivers in Hampton will face more disruption during a series of road closures around Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

A series of overnight closures will take place on The Serpentine, in both directions, to allow for road resurfacing, running from March 4 until March 13.

The road will be shut between the Fletton Parkway and the shopping centre between 8pm and 6.30am.

The road closures are in place around the shopping centreThe road closures are in place around the shopping centre
The road closures are in place around the shopping centre

Access will be maintained to Hargate Way via The Serpentine apart from 6-8 March. Diversions will be signed on site.

The works are the latest in a series taking place around the Fletton Parkway junction that have been in place over the past few months. There have been major delays around the centre during busy periods while lane closures have been in place – with some people reporting being stuck in traffic in the car park for long periods of time.

