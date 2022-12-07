Peterborough councillor plans 20mph speed limit on all residential roads
Plans to lower speed limits to 20mph across Peterborough have been put forward.
Liberal Democrat group Leader Councillor Christian Hogg has submitted a motion to full council to begin working towards reducing the speed limit on all residential streets in Peterborough.
The motion has been inspired by legislation that has been introduced by the Welsh government to set the default speed limit to 20mph on residential roads in Wales from September 2023.
According to research, the move is set to save £100m in the first year alone as deaths and injuries are reduced.
Cllr Hogg’s motion has stated that making the reduction will see a number of benefits, which include:
- Reducing collisions
- Giving more opportunities for walking and cycling
- Helping to improve health and wellbeing
- Making streets safer
- Safeguarding the environment for future generations
If passed, the motion would lead to the council setting up a task and finish group to look into the viability of introducing the 20mph speed limits.
This group would investigate the evidence and implications of adopting the new 20mph speed limit on residential streets and roads in built-up areas across the council areas alongside reviewing all of the 30mph speed limits.
Cllr Hogg is currently the chair of a separate task and finish group tasked with looking at reducing the negative impact of car cruising on residents in the city.