Peterborough council explains why so many road work schemes are taking place at the same time

Since October it has been almost impossible to avoid the queues if you try and drive across Peterborough.

One of the longest running schemes is the lane closure on Town Bridge, which started last month and is not set to finish until just before Christmas. The closure - put in so a retaining wall can be built at Fletton Quays - produces long delays stretching back to Bourges Boulevard at peak times, and also sees the entire bridge closed to traffic after Posh matches, to allow fans to leave the ground safely.

There are more works taking place on Lincoln Road. The road was shut from Tuesday 26 October, with roadworks on Lincoln Road from the A47 (J18) to Mounsteven Avenue, alongside the Brotherhood Retail Park.

From November 1, there were a phased road closures for two weeks to carry out resurfacing works.

Safety barrier works have delayed drivers on the parkways in Peterborough.

A 24-hour one-lane closure was put in place on the A1139 in Peterborough for routine repairs to safety barriers between junctions 8 (Eye Roundabout) and 5 (Boongate) on Sunday, 31 October, with the closure set to last until Wednesday, 17 November.

Then, from Friday, 19 November, the location of the 24-hour safety barrier repair work will switch to the area between junctions 5 and 3 on the A605. The works are due to end of Tuesday, 7 December.

In October, work started to replace a footbridge over the A47 at Longthorpe, between junction 15 and 16.

The scheme will see roadworks in place for seven months, with whole weekend closures of the A47 planned for the new year.

A number of drivers have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to ask why the schemes all started at the same point, rather than being spread across the year, to ease the delays.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The city council and its highways provider Milestone Infrastructure has a lot of key road schemes happening throughout the year and that while we can try to ensure they are spaced apart, this is not always possible as projects such as these run over many months and we also have pressures including financial spending constraints and the resource and availability of materials.”

The A47 scheme is being run by National Highways, rather than Peterborough City Council.

1. Roadworks in Peterborough Roadworks on Frank Perkins Parkway EMN-211211-162502009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Roadworks in Peterborough Roadworks on Werrington Parkway EMN-211211-162513009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Roadworks in Peterborough Roadworks at Lincoln Road near Brotherhood's retail park EMN-211211-162557009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Roadworks in Peterborough Roadworks at Lincoln Road near Brotherhood's retail park EMN-211211-162417009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales