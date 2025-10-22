Peterborough city centre road closure delayed to coincide with half term

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:06 BST
Road works that would have meant the closure of a city centre road that were planned for this week have been postponed – to coincide with half term.

Granville Street in Peterborough had been closed to traffic earlier this week in preparation for planned works from Anglian Water. It was initially said the closure would be in place all this week.

Most Popular

Works are needed to repair a water main in the area.

The closure was put in place outside Kings School – and had caused some traffic delays in the area as parents arrived to drop off and pick up children from the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The road was closed earlier this week - but that has now been liftedplaceholder image
The road was closed earlier this week - but that has now been lifted

However, a spokesperson for Anglian Water said the works have now been re-arranged to reduce disruption on the school run.

It is now hoped that the works will take place – and be completed – on Monday, October 27.

Related topics:PeterboroughAnglian Water
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice