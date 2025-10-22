Peterborough city centre road closure delayed to coincide with half term

Road works that would have meant the closure of a city centre road that were planned for this week have been postponed – to coincide with half term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granville Street in Peterborough had been closed to traffic earlier this week in preparation for planned works from Anglian Water. It was initially said the closure would be in place all this week.

Works are needed to repair a water main in the area.

The closure was put in place outside Kings School – and had caused some traffic delays in the area as parents arrived to drop off and pick up children from the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed earlier this week - but that has now been lifted

However, a spokesperson for Anglian Water said the works have now been re-arranged to reduce disruption on the school run.

It is now hoped that the works will take place – and be completed – on Monday, October 27.