Peterborough city centre road closure delayed to coincide with half term
Granville Street in Peterborough had been closed to traffic earlier this week in preparation for planned works from Anglian Water. It was initially said the closure would be in place all this week.
Works are needed to repair a water main in the area.
The closure was put in place outside Kings School – and had caused some traffic delays in the area as parents arrived to drop off and pick up children from the school.
However, a spokesperson for Anglian Water said the works have now been re-arranged to reduce disruption on the school run.
It is now hoped that the works will take place – and be completed – on Monday, October 27.