Peterborough city centre car park closed due to arrival of the fair
A car park in the centre of Peterborough has temporarily closed due to the arrival of the fair.
Pleasure Fair Meadow car park on Oundle Road is currently closed due the arrival of Peterborough Mart Fair.
The fair is scheduled to open on Thursday (March 17) and runs until Sunday March 27. It will be open weekdays 6pm to 10pm and between 2pm and 10pm on Sunday.
The car park closed following the conclusion of the Peterborough match on Saturday (March 12) and will open again on Monday March 28, following the conclusion of the fair.
Those attending Posh’s match against Swansea on Wednesday (March 16) have been advised to park elsewhere; with the Fletton Quays Multi-Story car park and Railway Sidings car park available, both are signposted from the London Road bridge. The evening charge is £2.50 in those facilities.