Peterborough city centre car park closed due to arrival of the fair

Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.

Pleasure Fair Meadow car park on Oundle Road is currently closed due the arrival of Peterborough Mart Fair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair is scheduled to open on Thursday (March 17) and runs until Sunday March 27. It will be open weekdays 6pm to 10pm and between 2pm and 10pm on Sunday.

The car park closed following the conclusion of the Peterborough match on Saturday (March 12) and will open again on Monday March 28, following the conclusion of the fair.