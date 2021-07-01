Peterborough A605 scheme to fix bottleneck set to finish

Works began last year to create a designated lane to turn right on the A605 between Stanground and Whittlesey towards Pondersbridge.

Currently, traffic builds up on the roundabout and all the way back into Stanground due to vehicles waiting to turn off the A605, but the new lane will allow drivers to pass by.

The project has run £500,000 over budget due to a “number of unforeseen factors” including works with gas distribution network Cadent, as well as “alternative design options and challenging site conditions”.

Workers on the A605

But it is now set to finish at the end of July.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The dedicated right turn facility will be installed once a large BT Openreach chamber in the carriageway is decommissioned and removed as part of the planned BT diversionary works.

“BT will return to site the week commencing July 12 to complete their apparatus changeovers and to demolish the chamber. The right turn facility will be installed over three consecutive days commencing on July 26. We expect the project to be complete by the end of July.”