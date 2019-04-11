Person dies after being hit by train at Peterborough Station - journeys cancelled and delayed

A person died after being hit by a train in Peterborough this morning.

The emergency services have been at Peterborough Station following the incident.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Jaden Dragan Knight

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Peterborough Station at 10.10pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics are also in attendance, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

National Rail said trains running through the station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 2pm.

