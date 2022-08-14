Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train passengers are being warned of line closures affecting Peterborough services next month.

The line between Cambridge and Peterborough will be closed on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, while the line between Peterborough and Norwich will be shut on Saturday, September 17, Sunday, September 18, Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

The line closures will see works carried out on level crossings to make them safer and more reliable.

There will be disruption at Peterborough Station as a result of the line closures

Rail replacement services will be running on all dates to enable passengers to complete their journeys.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “These works are important to keep services running safely and reliably on these lines. We will also carry out work as part of the Cambridge resignalling project, which is crucial to provide a signalling system fit for a modern railway in the Cambridge area and to improve the reliability and performance of the railway for future passengers in the decades to come.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience these works cause our customers, but we will make sure you can complete your journeys, even if part of it is by bus. These works will improve reliability on this line, and in combination with our new trains is transforming the railway in our region.”