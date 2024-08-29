Passengers warned of train driver strikes on East Coast Mainline between Peterborough and London this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Industrial action has been announced at LNER on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday 31 August to Sunday 10 November 2024.

Peterborough train passengers are being warned of a series of strikes on train services between the city and London, starting this weekend.

Should industrial action go ahead, a reduced LNER timetable will be operating across the network, which runs between London and Edinburgh, including at Peterborough.

People who are already booked to travel on either Saturday 31 August or Sunday 1 September are being urged to check your booking in your LNER account to see if your journey is affected and what your options are. You can also check the revised timetable using the Journey Planner.

For full information on what services are affected, and how to get a refund if you have booked a seat, visit https://www.lner.co.uk/

Mick Whelan, from train driver union ASLEF, said ‘We want the company to sit down with us, talk sensibly, and start doing the right thing. The ball is now in their court.”

The industrial action has been called as a result of what ASLEF claim has been a breakdown in industrial relations, among other allegations.