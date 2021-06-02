Passengers reminded there are no trains between Peterborough and King’s Cross this weekend

Peterborough Railway Station.

There will be no trains to or from King’s Cross on the afternoon of Friday 4, and all day on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June. there will also be no trains to or from St Pancras via Finsbury Park all day Friday 4, Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June.

The engineering works are part of the King’s Cross Station upgrade.

Ed Akers, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast Upgrade, said: “Major progress is being made every day at King’s Cross as we complete work across the second half of the station and fast approach 7 June.

“Upgrading the track layout, will allow more trains to enter and exit the station, reduce congestion and bring more reliable journeys. With just one three-day closure to go, we want to thank passengers for their continued patience throughout the project.”

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink said: “If you do choose to travel with us over this period then please plan ahead by checking train times. Journeys will take longer and you’ll probably have to take the bus or Tube.

“This three-day closure is the last hurdle in a huge upgrade of the tracks at King’s Cross which creates more space for trains coming in and out, helping make trains more punctual.”

Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk or with thameslinkrailway.com or greatnorthernrail.com.

The closure will result in the following changes to Great Northern and Thameslink services:

Friday 4 June:

All day, there will be no trains between Finsbury Park and St Pancras International. Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge and between Horsham and Peterborough will instead run to and from London Bridge.

From around lunchtime for the rest of the day, trains won’t run between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross. Passengers should use online journey planners to check the times of the last trains to and from London King’s Cross.

Passengers will be able to use London Underground between Finsbury Park and King’s Cross St Pancras to complete their journeys.

Trains to and from Moorgate will run to amended timetable.

Thameslink trains between Bedford and St Pancras International will run as normal

Saturday 5 June:

Before 06:00, buses will replace trains between Finsbury Park and Welwyn Garden City /Stevenage via Hertford North/Hitchin.

Trains won’t run between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross or London St Pancras International all day

Passengers will be able to use London Underground between Finsbury Park and Kings Cross St Pancras to complete their journey.

Trains to and from Moorgate will run to an amended timetable.

Sunday 6 June:

Before 07:10, buses will replace trains between Finsbury Park and Potters Bar/Gordon Hill.

Before 10:45, buses will replace trains between Huntingdon and Peterborough.

All day, there will be no trains between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross/London St Pancras International.

Passengers will be able to use London Underground between Finsbury Park and King’s Cross St Pancras to complete their journey.