Parkway roadworks set to finish in time for Christmas

Roadworks

The project to replace the safety barrier on the A1139 Frank Perkins/Fletton Parkway is due for completion on Thursday, 23 December, when the temporary speed limit will also come to an end.

The works began on August 31 and resulted in the safety barrier within the central reservation being replaced between Junctions 3 and 8 (Eye and Nene Parkway junctions).

This was necessary after safety reports confirmed the barrier was deteriorating in sections and no longer complied with current standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “Temporary speed limits are always frustrating, but repairing the safety barrier was vitally important and something we could not avoid.

“We must keep our city’s network running as free from jams as possible to cope with ever-increasing traffic demands, so vital repairs and improvements like these have to be completed where and when necessary.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience, and the hard work of all those involved in getting the project completed ahead of Christmas.”

Works will begin on the safety barrier at the A15 (Paston Parkway) next month, and to replace the safety barrier within the verge areas of the A1139 in the summer of next year.