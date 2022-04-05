Parkway roadworks lasting nine weeks to begin this month

The works will cause disruption this week

Works to repair safety barriers on the Paston Parkway between the Eye Roundabout and the Werrington Parkway will begin next Monday (April 11).

The works will last for a total of nine weeks, with a 40mph speed limit in place 24 hours a day.