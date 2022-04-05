Parkway roadworks lasting nine weeks to begin this month
A parkway roadworks scheme that will cause disruption for more than two months will start next week.
By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:00 am
Works to repair safety barriers on the Paston Parkway between the Eye Roundabout and the Werrington Parkway will begin next Monday (April 11).
The works will last for a total of nine weeks, with a 40mph speed limit in place 24 hours a day.
The works themselves will take place between 8pm and 6am. Motorists are advised to plan extra time to make their journeys.