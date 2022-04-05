Parkway roadworks lasting nine weeks to begin this month

A parkway roadworks scheme that will cause disruption for more than two months will start next week.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:00 am
The works will cause disruption this week

Works to repair safety barriers on the Paston Parkway between the Eye Roundabout and the Werrington Parkway will begin next Monday (April 11).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The works will last for a total of nine weeks, with a 40mph speed limit in place 24 hours a day.

The works themselves will take place between 8pm and 6am. Motorists are advised to plan extra time to make their journeys.

Motorists