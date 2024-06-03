Oxney Road closed near Sainsbury's in Peterborough following collision between car and van

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Motorists advised to avoid area

A section of Oxney Road in Peterborough has been closed following a collision this morning.

Emergency services were called to the bridge near Sainsbury’s just before 10.20am today (3 June) with reports of a collision involving a car and a van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for police said there was currently no information about any injuries caused in the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areaMotorists are advised to avoid the area
Motorists are advised to avoid the area

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said bus services had been impacted. They said: “Due to a police incident, Oxney Road bridge is closed and we are unable to serve Sainsburys on the both the route 37 and route 4.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Related topics:MotoristsPeterboroughEmergency servicesStagecoach