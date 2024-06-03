Oxney Road closed near Sainsbury's in Peterborough following collision between car and van
A section of Oxney Road in Peterborough has been closed following a collision this morning.
Emergency services were called to the bridge near Sainsbury’s just before 10.20am today (3 June) with reports of a collision involving a car and a van.
A spokesperson for police said there was currently no information about any injuries caused in the incident.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach said bus services had been impacted. They said: “Due to a police incident, Oxney Road bridge is closed and we are unable to serve Sainsburys on the both the route 37 and route 4.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”