Oxney Road closed near Sainsbury's in Peterborough following collision between car and van

Motorists advised to avoid area

A section of Oxney Road in Peterborough has been closed following a collision this morning.

Emergency services were called to the bridge near Sainsbury’s just before 10.20am today (3 June) with reports of a collision involving a car and a van.

A spokesperson for police said there was currently no information about any injuries caused in the incident.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said bus services had been impacted. They said: “Due to a police incident, Oxney Road bridge is closed and we are unable to serve Sainsburys on the both the route 37 and route 4.