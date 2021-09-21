Overnight closures of A47 in place near Peterborough

The overnight road closures will run for a number of weeks

The closures are in operation between 8pm and 6am at Guyhirn.

The work will include drainage and ducting work, building the road and laying new tarmac. The temporary barriers that are currently in place on the western side of the A141 March Road, A47 South Brink (eastern side) and the westbound A47 Fen Road will be removed and put on the eastbound A47 Fen Road and on the western side of the A47 South Brink.

During week commencing September 20 and week commencing September 27, traffic will be controlled with 3-way traffic lights between 8pm and 6am each night. The A47 Fen Road will be fully closed between 8pm and 6am each night from Monday 4 October until Friday 8 October inclusive for testing.

A Highways England spokesman added: “As an advanced warning, this testing to the north of Guyhirn roundabout will continue and as a result the A47 South Brink will be fully closed to traffic from 8pm to 6am each night starting from Monday 11 October to Friday 15 October inclusive, and Monday 18 October to Wednesday 20 October 2021 inclusive. We will be continuing to do our construction work during these road closures for testing.

“We will try to keep noise and disruption to a minimum and to complete our work as quickly as possible. However, there may be some noise, for example from reversing bleepers which must be used on our vehicles for health and safety reasons. Similarly some operations may cause noise, for example, vibrating compactors and breaking concrete which are needed to complete the work. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”