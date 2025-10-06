One person taken to hospital following Fletton Parkway crash in Peterborough

There were long queues on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough following a crash on Monday morning (October 6).

Police were called to reports of a single-car collision on the A1139 Fletton Parkway, near the junction for Hampton and Orton Goldhay, at about 11.50am this morning.

Long tailbacks were seen leading back to Peterborough Services.

There were no arrests and one person from the car was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Details regarding injuries are not clear at this time.

More as we have it.