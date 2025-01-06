Objections from residents as plans for new Enterprise rental office planned in Peterborough village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rental office has been proposed in place of a former car sales office.

Plans have been submitted for a new Enterprise rental office in Peterborough.

The new rental office would be located along Peterborough Road in Eye.

The application from Enterprise-Rent-A-Car UK Ltd would see part of the existing building on the site, which was previously the sales office for Eye Village Cars and has been home to car dealerships for many years in the village.

How the Entreprise office is expected to look.

The remainder of the building would then be converted into a vehicle rental office and a new wash bay would be built.

Eye Parish Council has objected to the plans, stating that: “The proposal is within a residential area and therefore movement and the return of vehicles should be restricted so not to be late at night. All parking should be on site and not on the nearby busy Peterborough Road nor on the grass verges.”

Residents have also raised a number of other concerns, including increased traffic, inadequate parking and a negative impact on the character of the village.

One objector said: “The village already experiences high levels of traffic, and this proposal would exacerbate the situation. This would worsen congestion on the already busy road, creating additional delays and posing safety risks for residents and pedestrians.

The current building on Peterborough Road.

"The application does not appear to provide sufficient on-site parking or loading/unloading space for vehicles. Transporters delivering vehicles would likely have no choice but to park on the road or grass verges, which is both dangerous and unsightly. Similarly, overflow parking from the business would inevitably spill onto the verges or other inappropriate areas, further disrupting the character of the village and creating obstructions for residents.”

Another objector stated: “This would be an absolute danger for those wishing to turn into or out of Westminster Gardens. There is always a number of vehicles parked on the road side at this junction making it difficult to see if safe to turn. Adding another car business there will just lead to multiple vehicles being dumped on the junction area as has happened previously when this lot was used for car sales.”

The application can be viewed and commented submitted on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01539/FUL.