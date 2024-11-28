North Bank Road between Peterborough and Whittlesey to shut due to floods - as closures remain on Ralph Butcher Causeway

Travel between Peterborough and Whittlesey by road is difficult due to the two closures

The North Bank Road between Peterborough and Whittlesey has been closed due to floods.

The closure will make travelling between the two locations by car increasingly difficult – as there is an emergency lane closure on the Ralph Butcher Causeway – another road that links Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “North Bank Road will be closed to all traffic between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) and the Dog in a Doublet sluice (North Side) from 11.30pm (last night, November 27) and will remain in place until the risk of flooding subsides. This follows a flood warning from the Environment Agency. Alternative routes available are the A605 from Whittlesey and the A47 from Thorney.”

Ralph Butcher Causeway had lane closures installed earlier this year when cracks appeared in the new road.

Other works are being carried out in Whittlesey – including the Benwick Road, which is likely to remain shut, other than a brief break at Christmas, until February.