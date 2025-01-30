No trains between Peterborough and London Kings Cross this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on the East Coast Digital Programme will affect train journeys between Peterborough and London

There will be no trains between Peterborough and London King’s Cross this weekend

Services will be affected and London King’s Cross station will be closed on Saturday and Sunday (February 1 and 2), as vital improvements are made to the track, drainage and overhead lines which power trains.

There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern services between London and Peterborough, Royston and Stevenage via Hertford North on these dates. Preparatory work is also taking place as part of the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which will deliver more reliable, greener journeys through the introduction of in-cab digital signalling.

There will be disruption on the railways this weekend

Rail replacement bus services will run between Peterborough and Bedford via St. Neots as well as Peterborough and Hitchin.

There were similar restrictions in place last weekend.

Simon Pumphrey, Network Rail infrastructure director, said: “The work our teams will be carrying out over both these weekends goes well beyond regular maintenance tasks.

“This work is carefully planned to maximise the time when there are track closures, allowing us to undertake several projects at once and avoiding more frequent track closures.

“We’re sorry to passengers affected by the disruption and thank them for their patience as we make improvements that will help make the railway more reliable.”

Jenny Saunders, Govia Thameslink Railway’s customer services director, said: “We’d like to thank passengers for their patience during upgrade works to bring you more reliable journeys on the East Coast Main Line.

“It means we’ll be running a significantly altered service on our Thameslink and Great Northern routes north of London, over two weekends at the end of January and start of February.

“We’ve arranged replacement buses, shuttle trains between Royston and King’s Lynn, and ticket acceptance on other routes to help you complete your journeys.

“Please check a journey planner before you travel and allow extra time to make it to your destination.”