No train services between Peterborough and Leicester - including trains to Stamford - this weekend
Passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel on Saturday 2 August and Sunday 3 August as a result of the vital engineering works taking place.
Network Rail engineers will be carrying out crucial track renewal work and drainage improvements near Manton. This investment is designed to enhance the reliability of the rail network, delivering better services for passengers in the long term.
While the work is taking place, no CrossCountry services will be running on this route, with rail replacement bus services in operation.
Dan Matthews, operations director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “This essential track and drainage work represents a significant investment in our rail infrastructure.
“While we understand the temporary inconvenience to passengers, these improvements will deliver more reliable services in the future. We thank passengers for their patience as we carry out this vital maintenance work.“
Ben Simkin, CrossCountry’s regional director for the East Midlands & East Anglia, said: “I want to thank passengers in advance for their patience while Network Rail carries out these vital improvements to the railway.
“We’d ask passengers planning to travel on the line between Leicester and Peterborough next weekend to check before travelling and leave more time than usual for their journey.”
All day, Saturday 2 August and Sunday 3 August: Buses will replace trains between Leicester and Peterborough, calling at Melton Mowbray, Oakham, and Stamford.
For more information on the changes to services, visit: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/engineering-works/leicester-peterborough-20250802/