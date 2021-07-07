New zero emission buses in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire move step closer

The Department for Transport (DfT) received 35 expression of interest applications for the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme which gives local transport authorities the opportunity to compete for a share of £120 million to support the rollout of zero emission buses across England.

The ZEBRA fund was launched in March with local transport authorities able to apply under either a fast track or standard process.

And the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is one of six which have been selected under the fast track process to progress to the next stage of the competition.

A Stagecoach bus in Peterborough

The six shortlisted authorities will now develop business cases for investment, with the Government awarding the first tranche of funding from the ZEBRA scheme to authorities that produce the strongest business cases.

The ZEBRA funding comes from the wider £3 billion fund announced by the Government to improve bus services in the national bus strategy, published on March 15.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and leader of the combined authority, said: “I’m delighted to be put through to the next round of this competition to win funds for up to 30 zero emission buses for the region.

“As the local transport authority Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has a duty to tackled poor air quality, and as a children’s doctor I know first-hand why we need to protect the health of our people.

“Schemes like this will help us follow our green print to decarbonise our transport network and enable us to reach our 2030 ambition to become net zero carbon.“

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “Buses are the life-blood of our communities, helping us get to work, school and to see friends and family.