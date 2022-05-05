New Yaxley Loop Road moves a step closer as major excavation works approved

A new map of the new Yaxley Loop Road.

The new loop road is essential to the creation of the new Great Haddon development, which is set to create 5,350 homes, as well as 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities near the A1M and A15.

The development is moving forward in phases, with approval for the loop road gained by O&H Properties gained in March 2021. This will enable 347 new homes to be built on northern parcels on the Phase 1 Development area, which was approved in 2019.

As part of the construction process, the existing site levels need to be adjusted in line with the approved plans and suitable fill materials need to be found to placed beneath the loop road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location of the conveyance channel that will we excavated.

The volume of material that needs to be excavated is 7600 cubic metres, which equates to 320 movements using a 40-tonne truck dumper.

It is proposed to excavate the required material from the location of the northern conveyance

channel to the north of Phase 2 site and is expected to take six weeks now that they have been approved.

The area will be fenced off while workers, with any required material to be excavated from the location of the conveyance channel to the north of phase two site.