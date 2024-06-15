Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bus fare will be £2 per person with under 10s going free.

A new weekend bus service has been launched to take visitors to Ferry Meadows during the summer holidays.

The bus has been launched by the Nene Park Trust and will run from Herald Way in Gunthorpe all the way to Ferry Meadows, calling at bus stops in Paston, New England and Millfield.

The bus will run every 90 minutes from 9am – 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays from July 20 to September 1, 2024.

The stops will be: Herald Way, Paston School, Occupation Road, Craig Street and Nene Park.

Buses will leave Herald Way at 9am, 10:30am, 12pm, 2pm, 3:30pm and 5pm and depart Ferry Meadows at 9:40am, 11:10am, 12:40pm, 2:40pm, 4:10pm and 5:40pm.

This bus is being run by Vectare bus company but has been organised by Nene Park Trust, thanks to funding from The National Heritage Lottery Fund through the five-year Your Community Greenspace project.

Nene Park Trust is hoping to improve Park accessibility for those living on the other side of Peterborough and offer a sustainable travel option for all.

This summer holiday bus service will be closely evaluated throughout the summer to see whether a permanent bus service into the Park is a viable option going forward.

Jen Marscheider, Head of Marketing for Nene Park Trust, said: “We are really pleased we are able to offer this bus service to our Park visitors this summer.

