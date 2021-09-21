New post box installed in Peterborough after previous one destroyed by drunk driver

The new post box on Thorpe Road.

The original post box that sat along Thorpe Road, just in front of the entrance to Thorpe Park Road, was destroyed in the early hours of Friday (September 16) morning.

Police were called at just before 2am and arrested a 20-year-old man, who had tried to flee the scene, on suspicion of drink driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

The post box was swiftly replaced over the weekend, although the nearby road sign is yet to be replaced and an alloy from the car involved in the incident has been left at the scene too.

Remains of the postbox on Thorpe Road on Friday . Photo: Ken Board.