The proposed new A16 Norwood dualling scheme has moved a step closer after officers recommended that Peterborough City Council release £1.2m for a full design and business case to be produced.

The scheme is seen as a priority due to the fast-paced growth of the Norwood and Paston Reserve- the area is now has around 2945 homes.

To prepare for the continued growth of the area, the Combined Authority has provided the funding to identify improvements that need to be considered.

The initial business case has provided the following areas of improvement for the road:- Closure of Newborough Road Junction access onto the A47 (Southbound only)- Dualling of the A16 Norwood between the Norwood development roundabout and the A16/A47/Welland Road Roundabout.- Partial signalisation of the A16/A47/Welland Road Roundabout (A16 Approach)- Creation of a flare to provide a third lane on the A47 westbound approach- Creation of a left-turning dedicated lane from the A47 eastbound approach to the A16 Northbound exit- Realignment/reconstruction of the bridal way to the north of the A16/A47/Welland Road- A new roundabout connecting the signalised crossing to Newborough Road

The objectives of the project are to tackle congestion and improve journey times, improve road safety and support Peterborough's growth agenda.

Since 2019/20, the council has been awarded £615,714 of funding from the combined authority and if approved, the £1.2m would be awarded to the council’s usual contractors Milestone Infrastructure Limited.