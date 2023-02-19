The Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper MP, has given the final approval to the A47 dualling scheme between Wansford and Sutton.

This means that the scheme, which involves the dualling of the A47 between the A1 and the dual carriageway section west of Peterborough, can go ahead.

The scheme length is approximately 2.5km and will create a new slip road off the A1 south joining the A47 east.

A number of accidents have been reported between Wansford and Sutton- leading to the need for the dualling scheme.

A decision was expected in January but was pushed back by a month due to due allow for further consultation on what were described as a number of outstanding issues.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration by Highways England on July 5, 2021 and accepted on August 2, 2021.

Recommendations were made to the Secretary of State on October 11, 2022.

Among the changes will be: - A dedicated slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound at the Wansford end to alleviate congestion at the junction.- The existing single carriageway for westbound traffic across the A1 bridge at Wansford will be kept the same but there will be a new southern arm coming from the eastern Wansford roundabout for the filling station and access to Sacrewell Farm.- The Nene roundabout will be relocated further to the west, close to the current Sutton Heath Road junction.- The village of Upton will now access the A47 via Sutton Heath Road, joining at the new roundabout.- The removal of the bus stop and the direct road access to the A1 from the properties adjacent to Windgate Way due to the close proximity to the proposed southbound A1-A47 slip road- The Sutton Drift will be closed to vehicles- A new walking and cycling route will pass under the A47 at the existing Sutton Heath junction and a straight link road will be formed from the relocated A47 Sutton roundabout, linking into the existing Sutton Heath Road at its junction with Langley Bush Road.

Improvements at the Eastern Wansford roundabout will include:- An enlarged roundabout and a new lane to the south of the roundabout, providing access to the filling station and to Sacrewell Farm under the new A47.

Improvements at the Western Wansford roundabout will include:- An improved entry from the A1 northbound slip road.- An improved exit to the A47 eastbound.- A new left turn lane between A1 northbound slip road and the A47 eastbound, rather than a merged lane.- A new cycle crossing on the A47 west of the Wansford roundabouts, removing cycles from the A1 bridge.

