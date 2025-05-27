Motorists warned over Fletton Parkway slip road closure at Ikea roundabout in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th May 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 11:02 BST

Closure will take place overnight on June 2/June 3

Motorists are being warned about the overnight closure of a major junction in Peterborough taking place next week.

Overnight on June 2/June 3, the Fletton Parkway junction 3a – known as the Ikea Roundabout – Eastbound off slip road and Westbound on slip road will be shut for ‘carriageway improvements.’

The closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. The two slip roads will not be shut at the same time.

Diversions will be sign posted.

