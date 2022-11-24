Motorists are being warned of eight months of works taking place on the A1 at Peterborough starting in December, which will include a number of closures.

The works will take place on a five mile stretch of the road between Wansford and Peterborough, to upgrade safety barriers.

This will follow on from the work that has been carried out on the A1 between Wothorpe and Wansford over the past five months which has seen eight miles of safety barrier between Wothorpe and Wansford upgraded.

The roadworks will start in December

The new scheme will start Monday 12 December, with work taking place between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only, weather permitting.

There will be some pre-works from Wednesday 7 December to install temporary speed cameras on the A1, ahead of the main works.

Works will be temporarily suspended over the Christmas period to keep festive traffic moving.

Closures and diversions

To carry out the work safely, the A1 will be closed with diversions in place on:

Southbound closure between Wansford and junction 17 to install temporary speed cameras – Wednesday 7, Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December

Northbound closure between junction 17 and Wansford to install temporary speed cameras – Monday 12, Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December

Northbound closure between junction 17 (Peterborough) and Wansford - Monday 12 December to early April 2023

Southbound closure between Wansford and junction 17 (Peterborough) - Early April to July 2023

Whilst the A1 is closed, southbound traffic will be diverted from the A1 at Wansford and directed to follow the A47, A1260 Nene Parkway and A1139 Fletton Parkway, before re-joining the A1(M) southbound at junction 17, Fletton Parkway Interchange.

Northbound traffic will follow the same route but in reverse.

From Wednesday 4 January, temporary speed limits will be in place on the A1 for safety reasons. Speeds will be reduced to 40mph, 24 hours a day, between Wansford and junction 17, with temporary speed cameras in operation.

