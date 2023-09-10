Motorists warned of road closures set to take place around Peterborough City Hospital
Motorists are being warned of a series of road closures taking place around Peterborough City Hospital this week.
The closures are being put in place to allow surface improvements to be made.
On Monday (September 11) Huntsman Gate in Bretton will be closed – with access only available for residents and businesses.
There will be overnight closures of Bretton Gate, between the City Hospital and the A47, from 8pm until 6am on Tuesday and Wednesday
Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, and a signed diversion will be in place north east on the A47, south on Gresley Way and west on Bretton Gate.
On Thursday, night time closures on Bretton Way will begin. The road will be closed from Copeland to the A47 between 8pm and 6am.
The closures will be in place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Again, access will be maintained for residents and businesses.