Motorists warned of Paston Parkway closures starting tonight (Monday) in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Closure to be in place for three nights

Motorists are being warned of a closure on the Paston Parkway that will last for three nights, starting tonight (September 30).

The Junction 20 Paston Parkway / A47 roundabout southbound on sliproad will be closed overnight for street lighting works. A diversion will be in place.

The closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am.