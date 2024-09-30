Motorists warned of Paston Parkway closures starting tonight (Monday) in Peterborough
Closure to be in place for three nights
Motorists are being warned of a closure on the Paston Parkway that will last for three nights, starting tonight (September 30).
The Junction 20 Paston Parkway / A47 roundabout southbound on sliproad will be closed overnight for street lighting works. A diversion will be in place.
The closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am.