Motorists are being warned of closures of the Nene Parkway in the new year as work to replace a footbridge continues.

The existing footbridge over J15 of the Nene Parkway (at the junction with the A47 at Thorpe Wood) will be closed on the 5 January 2023 for approximately 12 weeks. A signed diversion route for pedestrians and cyclists will be in place until the new bridge is completed (see map).

There will also be a closure of the A1260 Nene Parkway in both directions as the existing footbridge is removed from 8pm on Friday 6 January until 6am on Monday 9 January, and again when the new footbridge is installed from 8pm on Friday 27 January until 6am on Monday 30 January.

The bridge is being replaced in the new year

The footbridge will then require the adjoining earth ramps, stairs, and footpath connections to be constructed either side of the road before it can be used by the public. We aim to open the new footbridge by the end of March 2023, and we will inform you of proposed completion dates as the project progresses.

The replacement bridge is necessary because the current footbridge does not span far enough across the Nene Parkway, so there is not sufficient space for the widening works. The bridge also required updating to bring it up to current standards.

