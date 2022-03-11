Motorists warned of full closure of A47 at Guyhirn over entire weekend

All approaches will be closed all weekend starting from tonight

All the approaches to the Guyhirn roundabout (South Brink, Fen Road, and the A141 March Road south to the A605) will be closed from 8pm tonight (Friday, March) until 6am on Monday (March 14.)

The closures will also be in place for the following two weekends (March 18-March 21 and March 25-March 28).

Diversions will be put in place throughout the weekends:

Diversion route for South Brink closure

Eastbound traffic will follow the A47 west to Peterborough and join theA16 north to Sutterton, then take the A17 east to King’s Lynn, and re-join the A47 to return to Guyhirn.

Westbound traffic will follow this route in reverse.

Diversion route for Fen Road closure:

Eastbound traffic will exit the Whitepost roundabout onto the A1139, then continue onto A605 Fletton Interchange, take the slip road onto the A605 through Whittlesey and Coates to the A141, and re-join the A47 at Guyhirn.

Westbound traffic will follow this diversion in reverse.

Diversion route for the A141 closure:

Northbound traffic will take the A605 westbound through Whittlesey towards Peterborough, then take the A1139 and the A15 north to pass Peterborough, and then the A47 eastbound through Thorney to reach the Guyhirn roundabout.

Southbound traffic will follow this diversion route in reverse.