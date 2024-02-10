Motorists warned of closures planned for Fletton Parkway this week
Closures planned for resurfacing works
Motorists are being warned of a series of road closures on the Fletton Parkway this week.
The eastbound carriageway of the parkway will be closed from Junction 17 (A1) to Junction 1 (Orton Parkway) between 8pm and 6am from Monday, February 12 until Thursday, February 15.
The closures are planned to allow crews to carry out carriageway resurfacing.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area try and find alternative routes while the works are taking place