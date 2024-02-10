Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being warned of a series of road closures on the Fletton Parkway this week.

The eastbound carriageway of the parkway will be closed from Junction 17 (A1) to Junction 1 (Orton Parkway) between 8pm and 6am from Monday, February 12 until Thursday, February 15.

The closures are planned to allow crews to carry out carriageway resurfacing.