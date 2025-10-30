Motorists warned of bridge works on Peterborough's Fletton Parkway roundabout
Works on a bridge over the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough will start this week.
The works on the bridge, which runs over the parkway and also links Malborne Way, Goldhay Way and Natures Way, will take place between November 3 and November 13.
Peterborough City Council said that there will be a number of lane closures during the works, with the closures taking place between 8pm and 5am.
There are warnings that there could be some delays while the works take place.