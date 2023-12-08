Motorists warned about night time closures planned for Peterborough's Paston Parkway
Closures set to take place over five nights next week, to allow resurfacing works to take place
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A series of night time road closures will be taking place on the Paston Parkway next week.
The closures are planned to be in place for 5 nights from 11 December northbound on the Paston Parkway from junction 8 Eye roundabout to junction 20 A47 roundabout for carriageway resurfacing.
The road will be closed from 8pm until 6am during the works.
Diversions will be signposted