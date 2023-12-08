News you can trust since 1948
Motorists warned about night time closures planned for Peterborough's Paston Parkway

Closures set to take place over five nights next week, to allow resurfacing works to take place
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
A series of night time road closures will be taking place on the Paston Parkway next week.

The closures are planned to be in place for 5 nights from 11 December northbound on the Paston Parkway from junction 8 Eye roundabout to junction 20 A47 roundabout for carriageway resurfacing.

The road will be closed from 8pm until 6am during the works.

Diversions will be signposted

