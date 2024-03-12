Motorists advised to avoid Nene Parkway in Hampton, Peterborough after collision

Long delays in the area this morning
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:29 GMT
Police have advised motorists to avoid the Nene Parkway in Peterborough this morning (March 12) following a collision.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at 8.31am this morning with reports of a collision between two cars on the Nene Parkway heading towards the Hampton roundabout.

The spokesperson said there were no reports of serious injuries as a result of the crash, but there were long queues in the area while recovery of the vehicles took place

