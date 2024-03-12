Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have advised motorists to avoid the Nene Parkway in Peterborough this morning (March 12) following a collision.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at 8.31am this morning with reports of a collision between two cars on the Nene Parkway heading towards the Hampton roundabout.