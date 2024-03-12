Motorists advised to avoid Nene Parkway in Hampton, Peterborough after collision
Long delays in the area this morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have advised motorists to avoid the Nene Parkway in Peterborough this morning (March 12) following a collision.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at 8.31am this morning with reports of a collision between two cars on the Nene Parkway heading towards the Hampton roundabout.
The spokesperson said there were no reports of serious injuries as a result of the crash, but there were long queues in the area while recovery of the vehicles took place