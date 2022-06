A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a collision near Peterborough city centre.

The collision happened in Park Road this morning and involved a car and a motorbike.

Cambridgeshire Police said the collision happened at about 8.20am. The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene, and there are still long delays in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist has sustained serious but not life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”

No arrests have been made.