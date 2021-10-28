More Peterborough roadworks to take place on city parkways

Roadworks

A 24-hour one-lane closure will be in place on the A1139 in Peterborough for routine repairs to safety barriers between junctions 8 (Eye Roundabout) and 5 (Boongate) from Sunday, 31 October until Wednesday, 17 November.

Then, from Friday, 19 November, the location of the 24-hour safety barrier repair work will switch to the area between junctions 5 and 3 on the A605. The works are due to end of Tuesday, 7 December.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “This is a one-lane closure on two busy roads in the city. However, these repairs are of vital importance.

“Our parkways and barriers are over 40 years old and, with hugely increased traffic volumes over that period, they require regular and timely maintenance and safety improvements. The safety barriers in particular are an important defence in ensuring any vehicle involved in a road traffic collision does not leave the road, suffering further damage to those inside and others in the nearby area.

“Our highways team will be working day and night to get the road open again, and the lane closure will keep them safe as they carry out this important work.