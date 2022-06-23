Railway passengers in and around Peterborough are being warned of more disruption on train services this weekend after the national strikes end.

Industrial action is affecting many train services across the country today, with a final day of strike action also planned on Saturday. A national strike also took place on Tuesday, causing disruption across the country.

But that will not be the end of the disruption for passengers in Peterborough this week.

Peterborough Rail Station was deserted on the first day of the RMT strike

East Midlands Railway have confirmed engineering works will be taking place on Sunday, closing some train lines – meaning there will be a bus replacement service between Peterborough and Ely, Peterborough and Cambridge and Peterborough and Norwich.

Passengers are being advised to check timetables before they travel.