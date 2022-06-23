More disruption on the railways this weekend as bus replacement service between Peterborough and Ely, Cambridge and Norwich confirmed for Sunday

Engineering works taking place one day after last day of strike action on the railways, closing lines from Peterborough to other cities in the east of England.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:41 am

Railway passengers in and around Peterborough are being warned of more disruption on train services this weekend after the national strikes end.

Industrial action is affecting many train services across the country today, with a final day of strike action also planned on Saturday. A national strike also took place on Tuesday, causing disruption across the country.

But that will not be the end of the disruption for passengers in Peterborough this week.

East Midlands Railway have confirmed engineering works will be taking place on Sunday, closing some train lines – meaning there will be a bus replacement service between Peterborough and Ely, Peterborough and Cambridge and Peterborough and Norwich.

Passengers are being advised to check timetables before they travel.

For more information, visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/timetables-updates/changes-to-train-times/buses-replace-trains-between-peterborough-and-ely-1

