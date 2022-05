There are long queues on the A1 at Wittering following a collision.

The northbound carriageway of the road is completely blocked by the debris from the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said; “We were called at 11am with reports of a collision on the A1 northbound at Wittering involving five vehicles."

There are long delays on the road

It is not thought anyone suffered serious injuries in the incident.