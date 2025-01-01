Mayor welcomes extra funding for roads in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire
The mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has welcomed an extra £10 million funding for road repairs in the region.
The government issued the extra funding as part of an additional £500 million committed nationwide, with an aim to improve road condition and safety, as well reduce the risks from potholes.
This represents an increase of nearly 50 per cent on local road maintenance funding from last year and is enough to fix the equivalent of over 7 million extra potholes in England from 2025 to 2026.
In total, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority will receive approximately £37.5 million next year, including the £10 million additional investment alongside £27.5 million ‘baseline’ funding.
The funding will be allocated to each of the highway authorities within the region responsible for road maintenance – Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council – based on previously agreed arrangements.
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson says the extra funding is a welcome boost after years of cuts.
He said: “This is welcome additional funding for our highway authorities – Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council – who for too long have had to manage in the face of funding cuts.”
Announcing the extra funding before Chirstmas, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.”
She added: “Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all
“We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”