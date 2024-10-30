Traffic is unable to enter or leave the park

A collision has blocked the entry and exit of the Maskew Avenue Retail Park.

The collision, involved an e-scooter and a car – and the e-scooter rider has been left with serious injuries.

Traffic was unable to enter or leave the retail park while emergency services worked at the scene

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.18am today (30 October) with reports of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the man who was riding the e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed at the junction with Bourges Boulevard.”