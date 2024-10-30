Maskew Avenue Retail Park and Bourges Boulevard blocked in Peterborough after collision involving e-scooter and car

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 13:24 BST
Traffic is unable to enter or leave the park

A collision has blocked the entry and exit of the Maskew Avenue Retail Park.

Most Popular

The collision, involved an e-scooter and a car – and the e-scooter rider has been left with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic was unable to enter or leave the retail park while emergency services worked at the scene

The entry and exit of the retail park is blockedplaceholder image
The entry and exit of the retail park is blocked

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.18am today (30 October) with reports of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man who was riding the e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed at the junction with Bourges Boulevard.”

Related topics:TrafficPeterboroughEmergency servicesCambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice