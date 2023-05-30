News you can trust since 1948
Man dies following lorry crash on A1 near Peterborough

There was just one HGV involved in the incident.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th May 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision on the A1.

Emergency services were called to the Townsend Road junction for Wittering village on the northbound carriageway, at about 3.20pm on Sunday (May 28) and found an articulated HGV had left the road and collided with the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 40s from the Kettering area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s died in the collision.
A man in his 40s died in the collision.
No other vehicles or people were involved.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The HGV lorry driver has sadly lost his life and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones. I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the lorry before it left the road or has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information has been asked to report it on the force website using reference 35/39538/23.

Anyone without internet access can call 101.

