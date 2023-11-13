Major scheme starts on Peterborough footbridge over Paston Parkway with 40mph speed limits put in place
A major project on a footbridge over the A15 Paston Parkway has begun – with temporary speed limits put in place until spring.
Works on the APV footbridge began over the weekend, with the £750,000 scheme causing disruption on the parkway near the Gunthorpe Road/Manor Drive roundabout.
Following completion of phase one earlier this year, which included works to the bridge where it crosses over the parkway, further works are required to stabilise the ground, correct the movement of the ramps and the replacement of bearings. The interventions are required to prevent further movement in the future.
Some of the works will require a single lane closure of the southbound carriageway between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm. A 40mph speed limit will be in place through the project delivery.
Following review of requirement, the project was considered essential and has been funded corporately by Peterborough City Council and will cost in the region of £750,000.