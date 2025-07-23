Major road project announced for Stamford - set to cost more than half-a-million pounds

Plans have been revealed for a major roadworks scheme in Stamford.

The £505,000 project will see the town’s Ryhall Road road extensively resurfaced before it deteriorates further and becomes a “safety hazard”.

The plans will be reviewed and discussed by Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday 28 July.

If given the go-ahead, the project will begin on September 8 – taking up to seven weeks to complete – with road closures in place.

Ryhall Road, in Stamford.

It is among three such schemes announced for the county – the other two being in the Spalding and Boston areas.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Later this month, we’ll be presenting three major resurfacing schemes, totalling just under £3 million, at our monthly Highways & Transport Scrutiny committee meeting.

“All three of these roads – the A17 and A151 near Holbeach, the A52 near Leverton and Ryhall Road in Stamford – are beginning to fail so it’s important to carry these works out as soon as possible, before they became a safety hazard.

“Once we’ve presented each project and are hopefully given the go-ahead from our relevant executive councillors, we’ll look at appointing contractors and starting all three schemes in September.”

The Ryhall Road works will include a combination of 24/7 temporary traffic signals and two weeks of night-time road closures from 8pm to 6am

Additional details will be shared for each scheme closer to their start dates, if taken forward. Affected residents and businesses would also receive letters in advance of the works.

For up-to-date information about these and other roadworks, visit the county council’s roadworks webpage.