Major disruption on trains between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

There is major disruption on trains on the LNER network today (Sunday, August 10), including services between Peterborough and London.

LNER have advised people not to travel on their services due to urgent repairs needed on a bridge on the route.

The disruption is affecting services across the East Coast Mainline, and is expected to last all day.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “We have major disruption across the LNER route today due to urgent repairs to a bridge between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh. You can still travel, but we highly advise deferring your travel if you can.

Peterborough Railway Station

“We’re very sorry if your journey is impacted.”

If you have a LNER train ticket dated for Sunday 10 August you will be able to use your existing ticket on another LNER service, up to and including Tuesday 12 August 2025.

If your LNER train has been cancelled, you will be able to use your existing ticket on another LNER service.

You can use your existing tickets on the following services at no extra cost:

CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, and York

East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras, Leicester and Sheffield

Greater Anglia between Cambridge and Peterborough

Great Northern and Thameslink between Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough

ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow

For more information visit https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travel-updates/